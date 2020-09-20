5 things to know about coronavirus: Halloween guidelines released, City of Dayton offers free masks

The city of Urbana, as well as other communities in Champaign County, said they are having Beggar’s Night on Oct. 31.

“Personally, it wasn’t a hard decision to make,” Bill Bean, the mayor of Urbana said. “Now that the governor is going to come up with some guidelines, I would hope that the parents and the people handing out the candy follow the governor’s guidelines, but then on the other hand I had no problem in doing it.”

Ohio reports just over 950 new cases on Saturday, four new deaths reported

There have been 143,547 cases of coronavirus and 4,612 deaths reported in Ohio as of Saturday, September 19, the Ohio Department of Health reported. A total of 951 new cases and four new deaths were reported today.

A total of 135,800 cases and 4,316 deaths were confirmed by the state. A total of 63 new hospitalizations were reported, bringing the total of those hospitalized to 14,750. 14 new intensive care unit admissions were reported, bringing the total to 3,175.

Pop-up testing will take place in Dayton on Tuesday

Free coronavirus tests will be offered in Dayton on Tuesday, and appointments or doctor’s recommendation will not be required.

The test collection site is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave., according to Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.

Two Miami Valley restaurants were cited for after-hours alcohol sales

Two bars, one in Springfield and one in Hamilton, were cited for limitation on hours for sales and on-premise consumption, the investigative unit of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Gov. Mike DeWine issued an order on July 30 that prevented bars from serving alcohol after 10 p.m. Any alcoholic drinks purchased must be consumed by 11 p.m., the order stated. Businesses are permitted to serve food and non-alcoholic drinks until closing time.