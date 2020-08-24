5 things to know about coronavirus: University of Dayton goes online, restaurants reopen after Covid-19-related closures

Today is Monday, August 24 and here are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic.
University of Dayton goes fully online for the first week after contact tracing results come in
The University of Dayton announced Sunday that it is moving all of its classes during the first week of the fall term (Aug. 24-28) to remote, online learning, based on the COVID-19 testing and contact-tracing that it has conducted over the last three days.
UD officials suggested the shift to online and remote learning could extend beyond the first week, and they’ve ramped up testing efforts to help them make that decision.
114,802 cases and 3,978 deaths have been reported in Ohio
There have been 114,802 cases and 3,978 deaths reported in Ohio as of Sunday, August 23. A total of 637 new cases and three new deaths were reported today.
108,735 cases and 3,697 deaths were confirmed by the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of people have been 12,800 hospitalized and a total of 2,878 people have been admitted to an intensive care unit. In the past 24 hours, a total of 22 new hospitalizations and two new ICU admissions were reported. The state estimates around 94,825 people have recovered.
Ohio’s assisted living facilities will get baseline tests
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that the state would launch a statewide testing initiative for more than 765 assisted living facilities at no cost to the facilities. The testing would involve saliva testing of all staff and residents, and would provide a baseline to measure and track the spread of the coronavirus in assisted living communities. DeWine said that the program required 100% participation, so the state would require all facilities to participate.
Ohio released guidelines for performance theaters, with more details to come soon
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released guidelines for performing arts theaters, including requiring theater staff, performers, volunteers and patrons to conduct daily health symptom assessments before each performance, maintaining 6-foot social distancing and prohibiting gatherings before or after the performances. A reopening order is still to come as the state works on details, DeWine said.
Old Scratch Pizza closes their Dayton location due to a positive coronavirus test, other restaurants reopen
Old Scratch Pizza has closed its Dayton location because an employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the restaurant’s owners announced on Facebook Saturday. Wheat Penny Oven and Bar in Dayton, Mamma DiSalvo’s Italian Ristorante in Kettering and The Clubhouse Grill restaurant at The Golf Club at Yankee Trace in Centerville reopened Friday after temporary shutdowns due to an employee’s positive COVID-19 test.