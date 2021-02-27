5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Expanded unemployment and a possible new vaccine

It is Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Federal government expands unemployment for people afraid to return to work
Ohioans who were denied unemployment because they refused to work at a jobsite that is unsafe for coronavirus will qualify for benefits and back-pay under a change to federal rules this week.
Ohio reports fewer than 2,000 coronavirus cases for fourth time this week
On Friday, Ohio reported fewer than 2,000 daily cases of coronavirus for the fourth time this week, less than half the cases one month ago.
Butler County Sheriff discusses his COVID-19 diagnosis, symptoms and quarantine
Butlery County Sheriff Richard Jones tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago, and is now discussing the illness and the remainder of his quarantine.
U.S. health advisers endorsed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine
Advisors to the U.S. FDA endorsed a single-dose coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson on Friday allowing a decision whether to approve it.
Help us write about coping with a year of pandemic grief
The Dayton Daily news will be writing stories next month on grief, coping and remembrance from the past year, and is asking readers to help by taking our survey or volunteering to be interviewed.