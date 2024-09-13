50 local students named National Merit Semi Finalists

A total of 50 students across 18 local high schools have been named National Merit Semi Finalists, according to a release from the organization.
More than 16,000 semifinalists across the country have been named. They continue in a competition to get more than $26 million in scholarships offered next spring.
Becoming a National Merit Scholar is widely considered a prestigious accomplishment. To be considered as a semifinalist, students took the Preliminary SAT and hit a specific score. Semifinalists must submit a detailed scholarship application, including their academic record, participation in school and community activities. Finalists will be notified in the spring.
Here are the names of the local semifinalists.
Beavercreek High School
- Lucy Cutler
- Marcella Minehart
- Michael Page
- Addison Rodabaugh
- Mj Shaw
- Jared Widiker
Bellbrook High School
- Oliver Alban
- Connor Payne
Butler High School
- Cooper Pion
Centerville High School
- Amanda DeMarco
- John D. Emmert
- Aaron Florence
- Claire Leaver
- Wonho Lee
- Nicholas Smith
- Christopher Wang
Dayton Regional STEM School
- Mortenson Elaina
Fairborn High School
- Jevon DeWitt
Greenon High School
- Gordon Yu
Kettering Fairmont High School
- Jude McManus
Lakota East High School
- Margaret Jones
Lakota West High School
- Tram Cao
- Ishanvi Karthikeyan
- Evan Kershaw
- Prithika Padmanabhan
- Preston Robinson
- Maryam Tunkara
Miamisburg High School
- Corbin Kachenmeister
Northwestern High School
- Carter Baugh
- Kyle Macy
Oakwood High School
- Henry Almoney
- Robert Einhorn
- Joseph Hong
- John Martin
- Veronica Oehlers
- Aamah Williams
- Tristian Williams
Talawanda High School
- Victor Li
- Pierce Noltemeyer
The Miami Valley School
- Mohamed Abdelhamed
- Benjamin Dannemiller
Springboro High School
- Patrick Keller
- Phoebe Matthew
- Ethan Rhodes
- Edrees Saleem
- Ethan Virtue
Tippecanoe High School
- Benjamin Van Oss
Yellow Springs High School
- Tiger Collins
- Cole Oberg
- Jia Sundell-Turner
About the Author