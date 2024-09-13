Breaking: Ohio State Report Cards: Compare how local schools performed on 2023-2024 report cards

50 local students named National Merit Semi Finalists

Beavercreek, Centerville, Oakwood, Kettering students among those named.

Credit: Jeremy P. Kelley

A total of 50 students across 18 local high schools have been named National Merit Semi Finalists, according to a release from the organization.

More than 16,000 semifinalists across the country have been named. They continue in a competition to get more than $26 million in scholarships offered next spring.

Becoming a National Merit Scholar is widely considered a prestigious accomplishment. To be considered as a semifinalist, students took the Preliminary SAT and hit a specific score. Semifinalists must submit a detailed scholarship application, including their academic record, participation in school and community activities. Finalists will be notified in the spring.

Here are the names of the local semifinalists.

Beavercreek High School

  • Lucy Cutler
  • Marcella Minehart
  • Michael Page
  • Addison Rodabaugh
  • Mj Shaw
  • Jared Widiker

Bellbrook High School

  • Oliver Alban
  • Connor Payne

Butler High School

  • Cooper Pion

Centerville High School

  • Amanda DeMarco
  • John D. Emmert
  • Aaron Florence
  • Claire Leaver
  • Wonho Lee
  • Nicholas Smith
  • Christopher Wang

Dayton Regional STEM School

  • Mortenson Elaina

Fairborn High School

  • Jevon DeWitt

Greenon High School

  • Gordon Yu

Kettering Fairmont High School

  • Jude McManus

Lakota East High School

  • Margaret Jones

Lakota West High School

  • Tram Cao
  • Ishanvi Karthikeyan
  • Evan Kershaw
  • Prithika Padmanabhan
  • Preston Robinson
  • Maryam Tunkara

Miamisburg High School

  • Corbin Kachenmeister

Northwestern High School

  • Carter Baugh
  • Kyle Macy

Oakwood High School

  • Henry Almoney
  • Robert Einhorn
  • Joseph Hong
  • John Martin
  • Veronica Oehlers
  • Aamah Williams
  • Tristian Williams

Talawanda High School

  • Victor Li
  • Pierce Noltemeyer

The Miami Valley School

  • Mohamed Abdelhamed
  • Benjamin Dannemiller

Springboro High School

  • Patrick Keller
  • Phoebe Matthew
  • Ethan Rhodes
  • Edrees Saleem
  • Ethan Virtue

Tippecanoe High School

  • Benjamin Van Oss

Yellow Springs High School

  • Tiger Collins
  • Cole Oberg
  • Jia Sundell-Turner
