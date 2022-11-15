52 celebrate GED, certification at Dayton Correctional graduation ceremony

Dozens and dozens of women donned smiles along with their graduation caps and gowns Tuesday afternoon to celebrate a major milestone.
A graduation ceremony at the Dayton Correctional Institution recognized the 52 incarcerated women who earned either a GED diploma or career technology certification through the Ohio Central School System.
In all, 52 women received diplomas and certificates during the ceremony.
Credit: JIM NOELKER
Credit: JIM NOELKER
Credit: JIM NOELKER
Credit: JIM NOELKER
