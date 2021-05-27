dayton-daily-news logo
X

6 injured, some severely, in Wednesday crash in Bethel Twp.

ajc.com

Local News | 9 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Six people were injured during a two-vehicle crash at Route 40 and Palmer Road in Bethel Township Wednesday evening.

Around 6 p.m., Miami County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on a crash between a car and truck with entrapment.

ExploreGirl dies days after I-675 crash in Sugarcreek Twp. that injured 9

A preliminary investigation revealed the crash was due to a failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign, according to the sheriff’s office.

All five people in the car were injured, with some injuries severe. The driver was the only person in the truck and he was also treated for injuries.

ExploreTravelers have mixed emotions about Memorial Day travel: What to expect

The sheriff’s office’s crash reconstruction team is continuing to investigate.

We will update this story as more information is released.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top