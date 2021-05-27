6 injured, some severely, in Wednesday crash in Bethel Twp.

Six people were injured during a two-vehicle crash at Route 40 and Palmer Road in Bethel Township Wednesday evening.
Around 6 p.m., Miami County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on a crash between a car and truck with entrapment.
A preliminary investigation revealed the crash was due to a failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign, according to the sheriff’s office.
All five people in the car were injured, with some injuries severe. The driver was the only person in the truck and he was also treated for injuries.
The sheriff’s office’s crash reconstruction team is continuing to investigate.
We will update this story as more information is released.