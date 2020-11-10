6-state trooper project targets seat belt use

COLUMBUS — A multi-state law enforcement initiative is targeting seat belt use through enforcement and awareness.
The campaign is underway and will run through 11:59 p.m. Monday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Last year, 58% of those killed in traffic fatalities were not wearing an available seat belt, the patrol stated in a release.
In addition to Ohio troopers, the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police are participating in the project.