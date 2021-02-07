65-year-old man struck, killed while walking on Harrison Twp. street

A 65-year-old man was struck and killed Saturday evening while walking along a Harrison Twp. roadway.
The man was walking in the westbound lanes of Turner Road just after 7 p.m. when he was struck by a silver 2002 Chevrolet Impala headed west on Turner Road near North Main Street. The driver of the Impala, a 43-year-old woman, stopped and called 911, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The pedestrian was reported dead at the scene.
After the man was struck, several other vehicles also hit the pedestrian but did not stop, the release stated.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-HELP (4357).