68-year-old woman killed in Greenville fire

A 68-year-old woman was found dead inside her residence early Thursday after crews responded to a fire.
The woman was identified as Brenda Marcum, according to Greenville Fire Chief Russ Thompson.
Firefighters were called around 1:40 a.m. to the duplex after the upstairs tenant reported hearing a pop and then spotting flames coming from a downstairs window, the chief said.
Crews found Marcum in the living room of the residence, and were able to contain the fire to that room, he said.
No other injuries were reported, and no other residents were displaced.
The cause of the fire is undetermined but it caused about $10,000 damage to the building and contents, Thompson said.
The incident is under investigation by the Greenville Fire Department, Greenville Police Department, Darke County Coroner’s Office and State Fire Marshal’s Office.
About the Author