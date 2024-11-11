7-year-old taken to hospital after being hit while crossing street in Harrison Twp

Medics transported a 7-year-old boy to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while he was crossing the street in Harrison Twp. Monday morning.
The boy was conscious and breathing when deputies arrived on scene, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash was reported at 7:21 a.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wolf roads.
A vehicle was traveling south on Wolf Road and attempted to turn east onto Turner Road when it hit the boy, according to the sheriff’s office.
The boy was in a crosswalk when he was hit.
The driver was cited and released.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate.
