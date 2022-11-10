dayton-daily-news logo
71-year-old man hit, killed crossing Fairborn street ID’d

A 71-year-old man who died after he was hit by a vehicle Monday while crossing a street in Fairborn has been identified.

The man was identified as Everett Hines of Fairborn, according to Fairborn police.

Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of Kauffman Avenue near West Dayton Yellow Springs Road on a report of a person hit by a vehicle.

Hines was crossing the street when he was hit by a 2010 GMX Sierra, according to a crash report.

When police arrived, they found Hines laying in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Hines was “improperly crossing” at the time of the incident, according to the crash report.

No one has been cited in the incident.

Police and the Greene County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.

