UPDATE: Missing 78-year-old Jefferson Twp. man found safe

A 78-year-old Jefferson Twp. man with early onset dementia who was reported missing since Tuesday morning has been found safe.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help Wednesday afternoon to find Edward Middlebrock, who was believed to have walked away around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday from his home.
The sheriff’s office reported almost exactly an hour later that Middlebrock was found and that he was safe.
In Other News
1
Law enforcement, community gather to lay Greene County Fischer to rest
2
New 21-day high in COVID cases reported as Ohioans prepare to celebrate
3
Miami Valley Meals gives out 15K meals to grateful Dayton area...
4
ArriveSafe to offer free sober rides home over Thanksgiving weekend in...
5
Solving your ‘Giving Tuesday’ problem
About the Author