8 times the expanding Blue Berry Cafe has won in the Best of Dayton contest

Blue Berry Cafe was in the news this week when it was announced a second location is planned for the former Golden Nugget site in Kettering.

Blue Berry Cafe owners also announced this week that they are closing the doors at 72 Bellbrook Plaza location and moving to 129 W. Franklin St. in downtown Bellbrook, across from Dot’s Market.

Customers can anticipate the same quaintness of their hometown cafe in the new Bellbrook space, with plans to add a kitchen/gift store and additional food and drink options.

The Blue Berry Cafe is known for its massive pancakes, homemade omelets and Tony Darden aka the “Muffin Man.”

The cafe has done well over the years in the Dayton Daily News Best of Dayton contests. Here is a list of its wins.

2023 Best Breakfast

1. Blue Berry Cafe

2. George’s Family Restaurant

3. First Watch

2023 Best Brunch

1. Blue Berry Cafe

2. Another Broken Egg Cafe

3. Lily’s Dayton

2022 Best Breakfast

1. Blue Berry Cafe

2. Tank’s Bar and Grill

3. First Watch

2022 Best Brunch

1. Blue Berry Cafe

2. Another Broken Egg Cafe

3. First Watch

2021 Best Breakfast

1. Blue Berry Cafe

2. Tank’s Bar and Grill

3. First Watch

2021 Best Brunch

1. Blue Berry Cafe

2. Another Broken Egg Cafe

3. Lily’s Dayton

2017 Best Breakfast

1. Blue Berry Care

2. Tank’s Bar and Grill

3. Butter Cafe

2016 Best Brunch

1. Blue Berry Cafe

2. First Watch

3. Meadowlark

