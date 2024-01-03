Blue Berry Cafe to open second location at former Golden Nugget site

The restaurant is expected to open in the coming months, the release said.

This news comes a day after the Blue Berry Cafe announced in a Facebook post that they are closing their doors at 72 Bellbrook Plaza after business on Friday, Jan. 19. The restaurant’s long-term lease ended Dec. 31 and they need to vacate the space by Jan. 31, the post said.

The Blue Berry Cafe has plans to move to 129 W. Franklin St. in downtown Bellbrook across from Dots Market. In April 2023, Andary said they were relocating in order to ensure a better experience for their staff and customers.

“We’re excited to maintain our presence in Bellbrook while embarking on this new journey in Kettering,” Andary and Jean said.

Winsupply Inc., a Moraine-based company, purchased the site of the shuttered Golden Nugget Pancake House in October 2023. Winsupply’s Vice President of Real Estate Services and In-House Counsel Bill Tolliver previously said they had plans to partner with an entrepreneur to run the restaurant, but did not want to identify the “experienced restaurateur” at that time.

“We understand the importance of this location to our community,” Tolliver said. “In seeking restaurateurs who share our values and commitment, we found the perfect match with Blue Berry Cafe. Their reputation for excellent food and service precedes them, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about what this means for our neighborhood.”

The Blue Berry Cafe is known for its massive pancakes, homemade omelets and Tony Darden a.k.a. the “Muffin Man.” The cafe was crowned as having the Best Breakfast and Best Brunch in our 2023 Best of Dayton contest.

“We are very excited about this opportunity and plan to open as soon as our friends in Kettering and Montgomery County sign off on the appropriate permits and licensing,” Tolliver said.