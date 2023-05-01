8-year-old girl dies after being hit by vehicle in Kettering parking lot

An 8 year-old girl died after she was hit by a vehicle in Kettering Sunday afternoon.
The crash was reported around 1 p.m. in the 1200 block of Imperial Boulevard.
The girl was in a parking lot at the time of the crash, said Kettering police Officer Tyler Johnson, public information officer.
“Although still under investigation, all factors point to this incident being an extremely unfortunate accident,” he said.
The girl was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
No other injuries were reported.
Kettering police are continuing to investigate the crash. We will update this story as more information is released.
