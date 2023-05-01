6 people were killed, 2 critically injured in weekend crashes

Gwynne was a passenger in a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt was headed southeast on Salem Avenue around 1:35 a.m. at unknown speed when the driver lost control near Harvard Boulevard, began to rotate counterclockwise before crashing into an RTA pole, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

The driver, 18-year-old Kelsey Minor of Huber Heights, and 19-year-old Jalen Waldon of Harrison Twp. suffered serious injuries and an Shalyia Jenkins, 18, of Dayton, a 17-year-old Lola Wells of Fairborn and 16-year-old Deanna Williams of Dayton suffered minor injuries, the crash report stated.

Gywnne was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northmont City Schools said it is offering grief support for its staff and students.

The deadliest was a wrong-way crash that happened around 1:50 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 75 North near Needmore Road in Harrison Twp., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post.

A 2006 Cadillac DTS was headed south in the northbound lanes and struck a 2010 Kia Forte head-on. Both drivers were killed at the scene, troopers said.

A 2017 Nissan sedan also sustained minor damage.

The names of the drivers killed are pending notification of family, troopers said.

The youngest person to die in vehicle accidents over the weekend was an 8-year-old girl in Kettering.

The girl was hit by a truck around 1 p.m. in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Imperial Boulevard off Wilmington Pike, said Kettering officer Tyler Johnson.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls, including one from the driver of the truck who said he did not see her. “I was driving and I believe she must’ve been on the ground playing.”

The girl was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

“Although still under investigation, all factors point to this incident being an extremely unfortunate accident,” Johnson said.

The first deadly crash reported over the weekend involved a Norfolk Southern train in Preble County.

Crews were dispatched around 3:30 a.m. Saturday to Barnetts Mill Road in Somers Twp. in Preble County, where a 2006 GMC Sierra went across a level railway crossing and was hit by the train.

The driver was identified as 19-year-old Mason C. Roell of Camden, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene, the highway patrol’s Dayton Post said.

Another crash that happened early Sunday morning left one person dead and another critically injured in Preble County.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 3 a.m. to state Route 177 near Eaton Oxford Road to a report of a vehicle submerged in a pond, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people were found inside the submerged in the car. Deputies and Fire/EMS crews pulled the occupants from the car and began CPR on the driver and passenger. Both were taken to Kettering Health Hamilton, where the driver was pronounced dead and the passenger was listed in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was headed northwest on state Route 177 when it veered off the right side of the roadway and traveled several hundred feet through a field before entering the farm pond.

The driver’s name has not been released pending notification of family.