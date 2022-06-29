$80 million Tipp City project stalls after tax abatement decision

NorthPoint had outlined a series of payments it proposed to make to the school district over the life of the abatement, including a payment in lieu of taxes and a share of the city income tax.

NorthPoint Development earlier this year said it was looking to build two 500,000 square-foot warehouses on property north of Evanston Road, between Interstate 75 and County Road 25A as available space for projects at the Dayton International Airport became limited.

The company has developed warehouses at the airport and in the Columbus area, among other locations, Tim McElroy, regional vice president of NorthPoint Development, told the board of education.

“We really need to have a tax abatement to compete with these areas. It really levels the playing field,” McElroy said in comments to the board. Messages seeking comment were left with his office Wednesday.

The abatement also would have required the approval of Tipp City Council. The developer needed the approval of both bodies for 100 percent abatement. It could have applied for 50 percent abatement, which only requires the approval of City Council.

Council was notified of NorthPoint’s decision Wednesday morning.

“The Board of Education failed to act on the motion put forth, and absent the CRA agreement, the developers have determined they will not be able to move forward with the project,” Green said in a memo to council. “They have been in contact with Matt Spring to thank him for his time and effort put into the proposal but at this time they will be letting their option on the property expire.”