82-year-old man dies after being hit by truck in Harrison Twp.

A semi-truck was parked in the Wadsworth Road median and the driver was exchanging information with the 82-year-old man, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was standing in the southbound lane of Wadsworth Road and talking to the semi-truck driver when he was hit by a Dodge pickup truck.

Deputies immediately began medical care and CPR until Harrison Twp. medics arrived and took over care.

Medics transported the man to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.