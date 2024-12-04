84-year-old man identified in deadly fire at Darke County farm

An explosion was reported with a person trapped shortly before 1:45 p.m. in Patterson Twp.

The sheriff’s office said an early investigation found there was no an explosion, but there was a small fire inside a shop area at the family-owned farm.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office was joined at the scene by Osgood Fire and Rescue, the Darke County Coroner’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.