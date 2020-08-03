88th Civil Engineer Group announces Pearson Road project

· Milling is expected to reach Breene Drive around mid-day.

· After reaching Breene Drive, milling operations will turn around and continue milling the other lane from Breene Drive to Allbrook Drive.

· No milling operations will occur near the Bricks Quarters before 9 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

Aug. 10

· Paving of Pearson Road is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· 1 lane of traffic will be paved at a time. Lane closure will be necessary for paving operations; traffic will be maintained with flaggers.

· Paving will start at Allbrook Drive and work toward Breene Drive. This will limit any early morning noise from disturbing the Bricks housing quarters.

· Paving is expected to reach Breene Drive around late morning.

· After reaching Breene Drive, paving operations will turn around and continue paving the other lane from Breene Drive to Allbrook Drive.

· No paving operations will occur near the Bricks Quarters before 9 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

Curb and gutter and handicap ramp replacement work continues on Pearson Road through Aug. 7, extending from between Bldgs. 10 and 11 to Breene Drive, adjacent to the Brick Quarters residences.

Aug. 11

· Striping operations is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Traffic will be maintained with flaggers.