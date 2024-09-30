9-day-old girl suffers skull, leg fractures; Trotwood father pleads guilty

A Trotwood man who is the father of a newborn girl who suffered fractures last year to her skull and leg has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Edwin Tolliver, 26, faces between six and 18 months in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 31 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty last week to one count of endangering children, a fourth-degree felony.½
Tolliver’s 9-day-old daughter was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital June 1, 2023, with a skull fracture and broken leg, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
The Trotwood Police Department opened an investigation once they were notified by hospital staff of possible child abuse.
Tolliver originally was indicted by a county grand jury with a third-degree felony charge of endangering children, which has a punishment of nine months to three years in prison, according to the Ohio Revised Code.
