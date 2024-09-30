Breaking: Miami Valley turns to cleanup after strong winds down tree limbs, cause power outages

9-day-old girl suffers skull, leg fractures; Trotwood father pleads guilty

Man faces up to 1½ years in prison.

Credit: Cornelius Frolik

Credit: Cornelius Frolik

Crime & Law
By
0 minutes ago
X

A Trotwood man who is the father of a newborn girl who suffered fractures last year to her skull and leg has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Edwin Tolliver, 26, faces between six and 18 months in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 31 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty last week to one count of endangering children, a fourth-degree felony.½

Tolliver’s 9-day-old daughter was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital June 1, 2023, with a skull fracture and broken leg, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

ExploreWoman accused of making terroristic threats toward Northridge Schools indicted

The Trotwood Police Department opened an investigation once they were notified by hospital staff of possible child abuse.

Tolliver originally was indicted by a county grand jury with a third-degree felony charge of endangering children, which has a punishment of nine months to three years in prison, according to the Ohio Revised Code.

In Other News
1
Woman accused of making terroristic threats toward Northridge Schools...
2
Coroner IDs man killed in Trotwood double shooting
3
Driver hits pedestrian in Washington Twp. and then leaves scene
4
1 injured after stabbing in Huber Heights
5
Trotwood double shooting: 1 victim dies, second suffers serious...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.