dayton-daily-news logo
X

9-year-old Riverside girl hit by van taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries

ajc.com

Local News
By Kristen SpickerDaniel Susco
14 minutes ago

A 9-year-old girl who was hit by a van while she was riding a bike in Riverside Tuesday afternoon was transported to the hospital with possible serious injuries.

A 64-year-old man was backing the van up when it hit the girl, according to Riverside police. The van was traveling at a low speed at the time.

ExploreChild is 6th death in Waukesha parade crash; suspect charged

Riverside Police Department’s crash investigation team is handling the incident and hasn’t determined fault at this time.

The incident was reported around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of Mayville Drive.

The Riverside Fire Department transported the girl to Dayton Children’s Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to a crash report. The man driving the van was not injured.

In Other News
1
Retired Beavercreek doctor’s message helps Dayton-area youth with...
2
ODNR officer who died during rescue operation given posthumous award
3
With $3B in unclaimed funds on hand, why doesn’t Ohio reach out to...
4
Kids with asthma should get COVID vaccine, other questions answered
5
Law enforcement to target reckless, impaired, speeding Thanksgiving...

About the Authors

Kristen Spicker
ajc.com

Daniel Susco
Follow Daniel Susco on twitter
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top