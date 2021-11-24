9-year-old Riverside girl hit by van taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries

A 9-year-old girl who was hit by a van while she was riding a bike in Riverside Tuesday afternoon was transported to the hospital with possible serious injuries.
A 64-year-old man was backing the van up when it hit the girl, according to Riverside police. The van was traveling at a low speed at the time.
Riverside Police Department’s crash investigation team is handling the incident and hasn’t determined fault at this time.
The incident was reported around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of Mayville Drive.
The Riverside Fire Department transported the girl to Dayton Children’s Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to a crash report. The man driving the van was not injured.
