911 call: ‘My cousin’s husband shot her;’ man charged with murder

A Dayton man charged with murder is accused of shooting his wife to death Saturday morning while their three children also were home.
“My cousin’s husband shot her,” a woman told 911 dispatchers.
Tremayne Lee Burdine, 37, dropped off the children at a relative’s house in Harrison Twp. in his black SUV before fleeing, likely to Chicago, family members told Dayton police, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed Monday in Dayton Municipal Court.
After Burdine left, the children were crying and said their father shot their mother. When she arrived at the family home, she found her cousin deceased at the back door, the woman told the dispatcher.
The gunshot victim, Burdine’s wife, was identified as 30-year-old Tenisha Burdine by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Her cause and manner of death have not been released.
Police responded at approximately 9:10 p.m. to the Burdine home in the 1100 block of Vernon Drive in Dayton.
Tremayne Burdine was seen leaving the home in his black SUV with a digital video recorder. Police recovered video evidence from the doorbell camera; however, interior video evidence remains unknown without the DVR, the affidavit read.
Tremayne Burdine is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence.
A warrant was issued for his arrest.