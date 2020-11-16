911 call: ‘My cousin’s husband shot her;’ man charged with murder

Police responded at approximately 9:10 p.m. to the Burdine home in the 1100 block of Vernon Drive in Dayton.

Tremayne Burdine was seen leaving the home in his black SUV with a digital video recorder. Police recovered video evidence from the doorbell camera; however, interior video evidence remains unknown without the DVR, the affidavit read.

Tremayne Burdine is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.