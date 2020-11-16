Father arrested after son found shot to death at Darke County home

A 55-year-old man was arrested after his son was found shot to death at a home on state Route 502 outside of Greenville Friday.
Vincent Hill, 31, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at his home, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
A joint investigation between the sheriff’s office, Darke Count Coroner’s Office and Greeneville Police Department resulted in search warrants being executed at the victim’s father’s home on Treaty Way in Greenville.
The father, Lawrence M. Hill, was arrested and booked into the Darke County Jail on suspicion of murder. Formal charges are pending and are expected to be filed today, according to the sheriff’s office.