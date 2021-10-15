dayton-daily-news logo
X

92-year-old Miami County man killed in Darke County crash

ajc.com

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
58 minutes ago

A 92-year-old man died at the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Darke County Friday morning.

Ralph Garber, of Covington, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight and succumbed to his injuries, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported around 10:25 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 49 and Arcanum-Bears Mill Road.

ExploreLocal schools in top 5, bottom 5 of some report card categories

Garber was driving a 2002 Toyota Camry south on Arcanum-Bears Mill Road when he stopped at the state Route 49 intersection, according to a preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office.

He reportedly pulled out into the intersection and was hit by a 2020 GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by a 43-year-old Arcanum man.

The truck rolled twice before coming to a stop in a ditch, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver was not injured in the crash.

Arcanum Fire Department, Greenville Twp. Rescue and Tri-Village Rescue also assisted at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash.

In Other News
1
Huber Heights school board votes against extending mask mandate
2
Eight seek voter support in 3 contested Kettering City Council...
3
Miami Valley Meals to provide 15K meals the day before Thanksgiving
4
Wright State grad uses love of history as lead brewer at Carillon
5
Woman’s legacy continues to help the underserved

About the Author

Kristen Spicker
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top