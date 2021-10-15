92-year-old Miami County man killed in Darke County crash

A 92-year-old man died at the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Darke County Friday morning.
Ralph Garber, of Covington, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight and succumbed to his injuries, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash was reported around 10:25 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 49 and Arcanum-Bears Mill Road.
Garber was driving a 2002 Toyota Camry south on Arcanum-Bears Mill Road when he stopped at the state Route 49 intersection, according to a preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office.
He reportedly pulled out into the intersection and was hit by a 2020 GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by a 43-year-old Arcanum man.
The truck rolled twice before coming to a stop in a ditch, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver was not injured in the crash.
Arcanum Fire Department, Greenville Twp. Rescue and Tri-Village Rescue also assisted at the scene.
The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash.
