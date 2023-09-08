‘A huge honor.’ Air Force salutes Wright-Patt Credit Union

Wright-Patt Credit Union, Inc. was named the 2022 Air Force Distinguished Credit Union of the Year in the large asset category, the credit union said.

The credit union, ranked as number one of 16 nominees in this category, was recognized for “its exceptional service and stand-out personal financial management education efforts,” the business said.

The award was presented last month at the Defense Credit Union Council’s 60th Annual Conference in Colorado Springs, Colo.

“In the early 1930s, workers at Wright Field, which is now Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, began depositing a quarter each paycheck into a shoebox to support an ill co-worker in need of financial support. This box of coins and the intention behind it evolved into Wright-Patt Credit Union,” Timothy Mislansky, the credit union’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.

“It’s such a huge honor to be recognized for our work with (Wright-Patterson) and to be a critical part of their mission,” he added.

The credit union supports the base and the surrounding community by operating three member centers on-base and providing operational support for millions of dollars in Treasury General Account deposits from multiple base agencies.