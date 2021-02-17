X

A little love for Dayton and its Arcade

Construction continues to move closer to the finish line for Phase 1 of The Dayton Arcade redevelopment project in downtown Dayton. Up-lighting for the Rotunda Building’s 16 turkeys was recently installed as well as storefronts along the concourse. In the McCrory Building, lighting, carpeting and painting are nearing completion along with framing for the basement office pods. This space will be part of The Hub Powered by PNC, a joint venture of the University of Dayton and The Entrepreneurs Center. In The Arts Lofts at the Arcade, painting and light fixture installations continue to progress. Mantles and china cabinets, historic fixtures of the Arcade’s 4th Street apartment building are currently undergoing refinishing. The Arcade redevelopment project is a collaboration between lead developer Cross Street Partners, Model Group and McCormack Baron Salazar. For more information including leasing, visit arcadedayton.com. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Construction continues to move closer to the finish line for Phase 1 of The Dayton Arcade redevelopment project in downtown Dayton. Up-lighting for the Rotunda Building’s 16 turkeys was recently installed as well as storefronts along the concourse. In the McCrory Building, lighting, carpeting and painting are nearing completion along with framing for the basement office pods. This space will be part of The Hub Powered by PNC, a joint venture of the University of Dayton and The Entrepreneurs Center. In The Arts Lofts at the Arcade, painting and light fixture installations continue to progress. Mantles and china cabinets, historic fixtures of the Arcade’s 4th Street apartment building are currently undergoing refinishing. The Arcade redevelopment project is a collaboration between lead developer Cross Street Partners, Model Group and McCormack Baron Salazar. For more information including leasing, visit arcadedayton.com. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Local News | 33 minutes ago
By Amelia Robinson
This commentary from Community Impact Amelia Robinson appeared on the Ideas and Voices page Sunday, Feb. 14.

The Arcade dazzled me when I arrived for my first day of work at the Dayton Daily News 21 years ago last week in a green, faux velvet New York & Company skirt suit, tights and chunky black shoes.

The Arcade was a grand queen, even though it was shuttered then for more than a decade.

ExploreArcade office space in high demand; Sinclair newest tenant

In awe of the building’s architecture, I imagined the greatest of the community that saw its construction.

“They do not make buildings like that anymore,” I thought.

Turns out there is no city like Dayton.

Amelia Robinson
Amelia Robinson

Credit: Lisa Powell

Credit: Lisa Powell

I often tell people that I’ve stayed here so long because I fell in love with a Dayton boy who made me fall in love with his city.

That’s not exactly true.

Explore 8 things you probably never knew about the Dayton Arcade

I love Dayton for Dayton’s sake. The Dayton boy ― a man actually ― makes my love of the city all the sweeter.

There are few symbols of the Dayton that Dayton is as epic as the five-building Arcade complex.

Its cool glass-domed rotunda deserves all the wonder it has inspired.

“Words fail to convey a perfect idea for the wonderful beauty of the gentlemen who in this Arcade have given to Dayton a building which for completeness, elegance, and artistic as well as practical value, cannot be duplicated in this country and probably not in the world,” reads the gushing front page article the Dayton Daily News published about the March 3, 1904, Arcade Charity Festival.

All this is why one cannot overstate how Dayton it is that there is life again at the “dead mall” at the heart of downtown.

More than that, it is in high demand.

Anchor tenants have moved in and there is a plan for a hotel. Being knocked down, but never knocked out is the story of the Arcade.

It is so very, very Dayton.

As with the city itself, many ― myself included ― have from time to time written the Arcade’s obituary and wondered if it was just a choke around the city’s neck that need cut.

Nope.

ExploreHotel planned for Dayton Arcade as tenants start moving into redevelopment

The Arcade’s personality shined when I first laid eyes on it as it does now, 31 years after it last closed to the public in 1990.

It is special and I am smitten.

I can say the same for Dayton itself.

That’s love for you.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.