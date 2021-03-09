A year of online vs. in-person; looking back at which schools took each path

Jefferson Twp. — The district is staying fully online for the entire school year — the only district in the state that has committed to doing so.

Kettering — Returned to in-person four days a week on Jan. 25 and will stay that way for the rest of the school year; Wednesdays are remote learning and school cleaning. Some special education, career tech and Learning Pod students have been in-person since Jan. 11. Kettering was fully online for most students all fall, except for a hybrid period Nov. 9-20.

Mad River — They follow a hybrid model, with students in-person 2-3 days a week, and learning remotely the other days. Students are divided by last name, A-K and L-Z. One week the A-K group attends in-person Monday-Wednesday-Friday and the L-Z group is Tuesday-Thursday. The next week, it’s the opposite. This has been the model almost all year and district officials intend to stay that way through the end of the school year. Stebbins High School went fully remote Dec. 11, and stayed that way through the end of the second quarter Jan. 15.

Miamisburg — The district returned to in-person classes five days a week for all grades on Feb. 1. In the fall, most of the district was in-person five days a week until Thanksgiving; the high school moved to a hybrid schedule Nov. 9. All K-12 classes were fully online Jan. 4-8, then from Jan. 11-29, the middle school and high school were two days a week in-person and three days remote, while elementary schools were in-person four days a week.

New Lebanon — They returned to in-person five days a week Feb. 1. New Lebanon started fall in hybrid mode, then went in-person five days a week, then back to hybrid for December and January (students in-person two days a week and online the other three).

Northmont — Students are in-person four days a week, with Fridays as remote learning days, and will stay that way the rest of the school year. In the fall, Northmont was online for the first quarter, then in-person four days a week after that, with the exception of a one-week middle school closure in December. The whole district was fully online Jan. 5-8 to provide a buffer after holiday gatherings.

Northridge — On March 1, in-person students in kindergarten through third grade returned five full days a week. Students in grades 4-12 who attend in-person come to school for a half-day Monday through Thursday. Because 47% of students in those grades chose to remain online, Northridge teachers are teaching in-person students in the morning and remote students in the afternoon. All students are remote on Friday. The district was online all year until March 1. They had hoped to come back Nov. 4 but delayed because of a virus surge. They had hoped to come back Jan. 25, then decided to delay so staff could get vaccinated in February.

Oakwood — In-person students in grades 1-12 will return to full-day classes on March 15. Kindergarten will remain half-day. For nearly the entire year, in-person students have been on a hybrid model where students attend five days a week, split into morning and afternoon groups to allow for better social distancing with fewer students at a time. Oakwood did fully remote learning from Jan. 4 through Jan. 14.

Trotwood — Kindergarten through fifth grade students returned in-person Feb. 15, and grades 6-12 returned March 1. Students are in-person four days a week, with Friday as a remote learning day. Trotwood started the year online, then went to a hybrid model Oct. 26 (two days a week in-person, three days online), then back to fully online as of Nov. 30.

Valley View — They returned to traditional five days a week on Feb. 1. Also on Feb. 1, any students remaining remote switched from a Valley View program to one run by the Montgomery County Educational Service Center. Valley View was in-person four days a week much of the fall. They went online the week after Thanksgiving. In January, they were online the first two weeks, then in-person four days a week the next two weeks.

Vandalia-Butler — On Jan. 11, the district resumed in-person classes five days a week, with two-hour early dismissals on Fridays. Jan. 4-8 was a teacher prep and planning week, with no regular classes for students. In the fall, the district primarily offered a five days a week in-person model, except for going fully online for two weeks around Thanksgiving.

West Carrollton — In-person students will return to five-day-a-week classes on March 15. In the fall, the district started online, brought students back in-person in October, then went back fully online Nov. 10 due to an increase in student and staff quarantines. From Nov. 30 to March 14, the district was mainly on a hybrid model (in-person two days a week and online the other three days). The early childhood center was open four days a week.

Alter High School — Returned to classes Jan. 4. They’ve been in-person five days a week all school year except for a remote-only model for Nov. 19-24.

Carroll High School — The school went back to in-person classes four days a week on Jan. 11 (Wednesdays are remote learning) and plans to stay that way for the rest of the school year. Carroll was was in-person four days a week most of the fall, with a two-week online stretch in October. They used a hybrid model between Thanksgiving and Christmas and the week of Jan. 4-8.

Chaminade Julienne HS — Students learned remotely Jan. 5-8, then returned to in-person classes five days a week on Jan. 11. In the fall, they started in-person, then moved to their “distance learning plan” from Nov. 9 until Christmas break.

Other Catholic schools — The Archdiocese of Cincinnati has said of its schools, “it is our fervent hope to remain open throughout the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic unless the State of Ohio mandates school closure.”

Dayton Christian — Returned to in-person classes five days a week on Jan. 4, the same model they used all fall.

Dayton Regional STEM School — Starting March 8, in-person students are attending four days a week, with Wednesday as a remote learning day. The school had a mix of remote and hybrid learning in the fall. After Christmas, they were fully remote Jan. 6-15, then went to a hybrid model, in-person two days a week and remote the other three days.

Miami Valley CTC — Other than a fully remote stretch Jan. 5-15, high school students have been on a hybrid schedule, with students in-person two days a week for career tech classes, and remote the other three days. If state health orders are lifted, the school “will examine the options and the amount of the school year left before making a decision.”

Miami Valley School — In-person five days a week

DECA charters — Schools went back to a hybrid model Jan. 11 (in-person two days a week, remote learning three days). On April 6, the hybrid model will move to four days a week in-person. In the fall, the schools had some fully remote time (including Thanksgiving to Christmas), and some hybrid.

Dayton Leadership Academies charter — Students went back to five days a week on March 1. DLA bounced between hybrid and online in the fall, including fully online from Thanksgiving to Jan. 15. On Jan. 19, the school went back to its hybrid model, with students in-person 2-3 days a week and online the other days.

Horizon Science Academy charters — There are three Horizon schools in Dayton. In-person students at HSA Dayton Elementary attend four days a week. HSA Dayton Downtown and HSA Dayton High School are in-person two days a week and remote the other three days. The schools have been either fully online or hybrid all year.

Imagine Klepinger charter — Starting March 8, in-person students are attending five days a week. The school was fully online for the first quarter, then did a hybrid model for a few weeks in October-November, before going back fully online Nov. 23. Klepinger stayed online the first two weeks after holiday break, then moved back to its hybrid model — two days a week in-person and three days remote.

NHA charters — Emerson, Pathway and North Dayton have different models for different grade levels. Grades 6-8 have a hybrid schedule (in-person two days a week, remote the other three days), while kindergarten through fifth grade attend in-person five days a week. The three charter schools bounced between hybrid and online in the fall, going fully online between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and again the week of Jan. 4.

MIAMI COUNTY

Miami East — All In-person students went back to attending five days a week as of Jan. 6. That’s the model the district started the year with, but on Nov. 16, they moved to a hybrid plan, with students in-person 2-3 days a week.

Tipp City — All grades went back to in-person, five days a week starting Jan. 4. That was Tipp’s approach for most of the fall, but grades 6-12 went fully remote Nov. 19 until Christmas break.

Troy — On Jan. 19, the district returned to in-person classes five days a week. They had been on a hybrid plan the weeks of Jan. 4 and Jan. 11. The district started the fall with students in-person five days a week, but had to adjust a few times due to bus driver shortages, then moved to the hybrid approach (in-person two days a week, remote the other three days) on Nov. 30.

Bethel — Schools restarted Jan. 5, with classes in-person five days a week. That was the model all fall as well, except for Nov. 2-13, when the high school and middle school went fully online.

Bradford — Classes are in-person five days a week, the same as they were most of the fall. All students did remote learning the week of Jan. 4-8.

Covington — In-person five days a week

Milton-Union — The schools returned Jan. 11 to in-person classes, five days a week — the same model they had most of the fall. All students did remote learning the week of Jan. 4-8. Grades 7-8 were online Dec. 16-18 due to high quarantine numbers.

Newton — In-person five days a week

Piqua — In-person five days a week

GREENE COUNTY

Beavercreek — All grades were back to five days a week in-person as of Jan. 19, after a phased return the weeks of Jan. 4 and Jan. 11. The district was largely five days a week in person in the fall, but moved to hybrid and online a few times due to many students and staff in quarantine.

Bellbrook — On Jan. 19, students resumed five-day-a-week in-person classes. For Jan. 4-15, all grades K-12 had hybrid classes (two days a week in-person, three days remote). The district bounced between in-person and hybrid models in the fall, finishing with hybrid from Nov. 17 until Christmas break.

Fairborn — Students returned to in-person classes Jan. 25, after being fully online since Nov. 23. Grades K-5 are in-person five days a week, while grades 6-12 are in-person four days and do remote learning on Mondays. Starting April 6 (after spring break), all grades will be in-person five days a week, with an early release on Mondays. Fairborn started the fall in-person five days a week, but had multiple two-week school closings due to staffing issues, then stopped busing in November due to driver quarantine issues.

Greeneview — Welcomed all students back to regular in-person classes Jan. 11. They were five days a week in-person nearly all fall, but went to a hybrid model Dec. 10 (two days a week in-person, three days remote).

Xenia — Xenia resumed full face-to-face learning on Feb. 1. The district had been in-person five days a week all fall, but moved to fully online Dec. 7, and stayed that way through January.

Cedar Cliff — The district plans to return to in-person five days a week Feb. 16. The district was fully in-person all fall except for a week of half-days in October. The first week back from Christmas break, elementary students did half-days, and grades 6-12 were fully online except for certain special education students. Then a surge of COVID cases and quarantines pushed the district to remote learning Jan. 22-Feb. 12.

Yellow Springs — In-person students returned to a hybrid model March 1, with students attending two days a week and doing remote learning the other three days. Prior to that, the district held classes online for the entire year, with the exception of some students coming in for 1-on-1 tutoring/counseling. In January, the district announced plans to return to school in a hybrid model when COVID metrics hit a certain level. They improved but had not reached those levels by March 1.

Greene County Career Center — The school moved back to a fully-in-person model Jan. 25. From fall through mid-January, GCCC was on a hybrid schedule with students in-person two or three days a week for career-tech lab work, but doing other academic work remotely.

WARREN COUNTY

Springboro — On Jan. 11, students returned to in-person classes five days a week, the same model the district used all fall except for a few remote learning days just after Thanksgiving. All grades did classes remotely the week of Jan. 4-8.

Carlisle — In-person five days a week

Franklin — On Jan. 11, students returned to full in-person classes, after nearly all students took classes remotely the week of Jan. 4-8. The district has been in-person five days a week all year, with the exception of remote learning Dec. 10-11 due to “staffing concerns.”

Lebanon — In-person five days a week

Waynesville — Students returned to full in-person classes Jan. 11, after doing classes remotely the week of Jan. 4-8. The exception is first grade, which is half-day in-person, half-day remote, as it has been all year. This fall, Waynesville students were in-person five days a week, again, except for first grade.

Warren County Career Center — Hybrid schedule with students in-person two or three days a week. All career-tech lab work is in-person.