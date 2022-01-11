Adjutant general: Army National Guard vax rates are headed up

Army Guard members are required to be fully vaccinated by March 31.

“End of March is a long time to wait to get ready, but I’m giving the soldiers the benefit of the doubt. But this medical readiness is nothing new,” Harris told the Statehouse News Bureau in a story last week.

Asked Tuesday if he was frustrated with the pace of vaccinations, Harris said the frustration was not with individual soldiers.

“The frustration is just helping soldiers and Airmen weed through the myriad of information, the amounts and amounts of information — some of it correct, some of it incorrect — about the vaccine and helping them get to a decision to get the vaccine,” he said. “It’s just very confusing.”

About 65% of the Guard already deployed is in hospitals in Northern Ohio with 20% in Central Ohio and 15% in the state’s Southern half, Harris said.

Some 80 Guard members have been deployed to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton to assist with staffing, Harris said Tuesday. He expects additional troops will help with a testing center at Dayton Children’s by either late this week or by Monday.

Troops are assisting with COVID testing, collecting test samples, he said. They are also assisting with transporting patients within hospitals, helping deliver food and assisting with administrative tasks where needed. Some are also working at cleaning rooms, as well.

Vaccination rates have not prevented the Guard from helping out at area hospitals, Harris said.

“As the needs have increased, he (Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine) has called, and we’ve been able to meet that demand each time,” the adjutant general said.