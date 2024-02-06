AES names new CFO to position that includes Dayton region

BreakingNews
Gustavo “Guga” Garavaglia has been named chief financial officer of AES’s US Utilities, including AES Indiana and AES Ohio.

Garavaglia previously spent 12 years with AES and was “instrumental in developing the path to greater financial strength in Ohio,” the company said in a release.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Guga to the AES family as he is a proven leader focused on improving outcomes for our people, customers and our community,” said Ken Zagzebski, president of AES Utilities. “Guga strengthens our leadership team during a time when we are making major investments improving reliability for our customers and accelerating economic development.”

Garavaglia first joined AES in 2010. He worked in various markets during his AES career including Panama and Brazil, while also helping to support the Dominican Republic, Mexico, El Salvador and Puerto Rico.

According to his LinkedIn resume, Garavaglia was the the CFO at Vale Base Metals since April 2022.

