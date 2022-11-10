AES Ohio charges one-time and monthly ‘opt-out’ fees for those who decline ‘smart meters’

“The fees are intended to cover the costs associated with maintaining the procedures for reading and billing customers without smart meters,” Kabel also said. “By opting out of the smart meter a customer will not receive many of the smart grid benefits.”

AES Ohio hopes the new, digitally connected meters will mean more efficient usage and communication, quicker pinpointing of power outages and faster power restoration when outages happen, using digital technology to quickly re-route distribution around problems.

Last year, AES Ohio representatives said they intended to start installing the new meters in area homes before the end of 2021, a step in the unfolding of what utility leaders view as a $267 million transformation of the area’s electric grid, embracing digital technology that is expected to allow two-way communication between the utility and its customers.

A message was left for the Office of the Ohio Consumers Counsel.

In June 2021, state utility regulator PUCO approved the first phase of AES Ohio’s plan to build a “smart grid.”

A PUCO spokesman, Matt Schilling, said all PUCO-regulated electric utilities with advanced metering have this provision, a rule that was added in 2013, with a commission order establishing it.

AES Ohio implemented its own tariff earlier this year, he said.

“The tariffed charges for each utility are cost-based charges that reflect the additional cost to serve customers with analog meters, such as dispatching staff to obtain meter readings,” Schilling said.

The smart meters do offer benefits, such as reduced costs for the utilities, he said. “The PUCO ensures that any operational savings experienced by the utility are flowed back to customers in the form of reduced rates,” he said.

If a customer does not want to have an advanced meter, “they must pay the applicable fees,” Schilling said.

Tipton has qualms about the plan. She pointed to the experience this year of customers of Xcel Energy, an electric services provider in Colorado.

Colorado and national media reports in September said some 22,000 people were locked out or prevented from adjusting their digital thermostats due to an “energy emergency” during a hotter period.

Xcel told a Denver TV station that customers who had signed up for a rewards program were locked out of their smart thermostats for hours.

Media reports described the rewards program as offering customers a $100 credit for enrolling and $25 off their bill annually.

“It’s a voluntary program. Let’s remember that this is something that customers choose to be a part of based on the incentives,” Emmett Romine, vice president of customer solutions and innovation at Xcel, told the TV station.

Ohio utilities do not control how or when smart-meter customers consume electricity, Schilling said. He was unaware of any Ohio providers having similar “reward” programs.