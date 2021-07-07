AES Ohio contracts with Swiss subsidiary to install smart meters

Dayton’s electric utility is gearing up to install half-a-million smart meters in area homes.
Landis+Gyr Technology Inc., a subsidiary of Swiss firm Landis+Gyr Group AG , and AES Ohio have agreed on a grid modernization project driven by a utility Internet of Things (IoT) network, the former company announced.
The utility will install some 500,000 smart meters and a IoT platform using RF Mesh IP and cellular networks.
AES Ohio will use Landis+Gyr cloud services for system operating software, along with network management services.
“AES Ohio is committed to personalizing our customer experience using transformative technologies. This project is a crucial component in the investments we continue to make in our distribution system and customer service to enhance resiliency and smart energy applications,” Kathy Storm, AES Ohio vice president, U.S. smart grid operations, said in the Landis+Gyr release.
Storm was named to that position in March.
State utility regulators last month approved AES Ohio’s plan to build a “smart grid” in its service area.
According to the plan, AES Ohio would invest $77.6 million in advanced or “smart” meters, with nearly every customer getting one, and would build what an AES Ohio manager called a “self-healing grid,” a $109 million investment in “self-healing” technologies, including distribution automation, substation automation and advanced distribution management.
In general, “smart” grids are supposed to permit a better grasp of data, letting utilities detect and react to power outages and other changes.
“AES Ohio is laying the foundation for the future of grid management and we are excited for the opportunity to be a part of this project,” said Prasanna Venkatesan, executive vice president of the Americas region at Landis+Gyr. “The network options available with Gridstream Connect, along with cloud services and deployment expertise are a big part of ensuring this investment will provide value well into the future.”
In 2020, Landis+Gyr extended its metering deployment with AES Ohio’s sister utility, AES Indiana in Indianapolis.
Questions were sent to representatives of both AES Ohio and Landis+Gyr.
AES Ohio provides electric service to 527,000 customers across 24 counties in the Southwestern Ohio.
After 110 years as Dayton Power & Light, the Dayton area’s electric utility changed its name to “AES Ohio” in February.