AES Ohio will be ‘fully staffed’ for weather in coming days

AES Ohio, the former Dayton Power & Light, is bringing in 12 contractor crews tomorrow and Saturday, meaning 24 contractors who are paired for safety reasons in what is expected to be sub-zero temperatures when wind chill is taken into account.

Even without wind chill, the National Weather Service is predicting that Friday’s morning low in the Dayton area will be minus-3, with a chance of snow and blowing snow. Christmas Eve will remain cold, with a predicted high of just 11 above, with windy conditions.

The utility also expects to have contractors working to address any downed lines and necessary underground work. And the company will have tree-clearance crews ready to go. “With this storm, as you know, with the wind, branches and trees are going to be problematic,” Kabel said.

AES Ohio’s contractor in these situations is Davis H. Elliot Co. Inc., a Lexington, Ky.-based electrical contractor specializing in overhead and underground distribution, transmission lines and other electric infrastructure. The company touts its experience in emergency power restoration, and it has a Miamisburg location.

The coming cold front, with a flash freeze and blizzard conditions expected in some locations, will stretch from Canada to northern Georgia and parts of the U.S. Southeast.

“It’s not just us. It’s all over across the U.S.,” Kabel said.