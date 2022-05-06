AFIT summit opens doors to historically Black colleges

Caption Reginald Turner, associate dean of the School of Systems and Logistics at the Air Force Institute of Technology. Air Force photo Caption Reginald Turner, associate dean of the School of Systems and Logistics at the Air Force Institute of Technology. Air Force photo

But it will also be a new way to establish ties to students at HBCUs and companies helmed by African-American entrepreneurs and researchers.

“It’s all about providing opportunities, primarily for HBCUs, for African-American researchers, faculty, students, undergraduate and graduate students,” he said. “Trying to expose them to, introduce them to, operations within the Department of Defense in general and the Department of the Air Force in particular.”

Turner said this will be the first time AFIT has reached out with this kind of “particular intent” to HBCUs. But the idea has been with him for a while.

“I said ‘All right: If no one else is going to do it, I’m going to do it,’” he recalled.

Senior leaders and colleagues were soon on board. Confirmed featured speakers include Maj. Gen. Heather Pringle, commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory, who was an early supporter.

“She was the first person I had in mind when I said I wanted to do this,” Turner said.

Also featured will be retired Gen. Lester Lyles, former commander of Air Force Materiel Command; Maj Gen (retired) Mark Brown, chief executive of the Student Freedom Initiative; and Harry Williams, CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, among others.

Turner studied electrical engineering and participated in Air Force ROTC at Tuskegee University in Alabama, but he earned his doctorate at AFIT. He served in the Air Force for 22 years, and his first assignment was at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (where AFIT is also located).

Pringle, whom Turner calls the “the face” of Air Force science and technology, has agreed to brief or explain the summit at a group of Air Force generals with whom she meets regularly — a promising sign of continuing service-wide support for the event, Turner believes.

“I knew once she came on board, several other people would also,” Turner said.

He believes there has not been a concerted effort to build these partnerships. “I’m not saying it’s anybody’s fault. It’s just the way it is.”

He intends to rectify that, and he’s working to create a task force to discuss strategies to continue this work beyond what he hopes will be an annual summit, one that perhaps might welcome HBCU students every year as they begin Air Force internships at Wright-Patterson.

Turner agreed that interest in Air Force and military careers needs to be nurtured early on. He said he would “absolutely” tell young Black students to consider a career in STEM subjects.

“We need people who are imaginative, creative, bold, who have the resources as well as the space to fail, to make mistakes and learn from their mistakes — to continue to push the envelope,” Turner said.

For more information or to register for the summit, visit: HBCUDLS.com