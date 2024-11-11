AFMC and Cedarville U. to unveil new jobs-boosting STEM partnership

Robert B. Fookes, Jr., a member of the Senior Executive Service and director of AFMC engineering and technical management, and Thomas Mach, vice president for academics and chief academic officer, will be part of the event.

AFMC, headquartered at Wright-Patterson, is responsible for equipping the Air Force. It is a world-spanning organization of some 89,000 people working with $72 billion of budget authority.

The partnership will allow Cedarville engineering students access to base research laboratories, where they can work with Air Force personnel on senior design projects, research initiatives, and capstone assignments, the university said.

In a sense, this relationship is not new. Earlier this year, Cedarville students talked of their work with Fairborn defense contractor STI-TEC to refine and modernize Air Force pilot helmets.

“Air Force Materiel Command, and specifically the Engineering and Technical Management Directorate, is excited about our collaboration with Cedarville University through this Educational Partnership Agreement,” Fookes said in a release from Cedarville. “Together we are creating a unique educational experience, using real problems and challenges, to equip tomorrow’s workforce with the skills they need to thrive in today’s fast-paced world of aerospace and defense. This partnership represents the Air Force’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and supporting our next generation of innovators.”

“The university and AFMC view this enhanced partnership as a critical step toward equipping students for careers in engineering and scientific research, broadening civil service appeal to graduates while fostering educational excellence,” the university said.

“Wright-Patterson recognizes the caliber of Cedarville students and their contributions to critical fields,” Mach said. “We’re proud of the jobs WPAFB has provided to our graduates, and we’re thrilled to further strengthen this connection.”

Greene County’s Cedarville University, a Baptist institution, has 6,384 students and ranks among Ohio’s largest private universities.