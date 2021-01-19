AFMC Connect continues focus on resiliency, connectedness for 2021

The initiative, launched in January 2020, provides monthly training topics for leaders to use for facilitating deliberate and meaningful discussions with teams in an effort to increase unit cohesion and connectedness.

“AFMC Connect is a holistic approach to resilience with the goal of reinforcing protective factors that reduce unwanted behaviors and ultimately create closer networks and teams across the command,” said Jennifer Treat, chief, AFMC Integrated Prevention and Resilience. “Through discussions focused on the monthly topics, Airmen and civilians have an opportunity to learn more about one another and their personal experiences, ultimately helping them to realize that they are not alone in their experiences in life and can turn to one another for support and understanding during challenging times.”