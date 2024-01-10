Air Force announces requirements for pet owners to receive PCS travel reimbursement

Pet transfer costs eligible for reimbursement include mandatory microchipping, boarding fees, hotel service charges, licensing fees at the new installation and air travel.

To receive repayment for such expenses, service members must be on PCS orders. The eligibility period started Jan. 1.

In addition, itemized receipts are required indicating that they are for one pet. The pet’s name should be included if possible, particularly if the expense is for individualized care such as vaccinations.

Pets that travel in cargo because they’re heavier than the government limit must have their weight listed on the receipt.

If service members choose to buy their own airline ticket at a place where Patriot Express service is available, they need to get a “non-availability letter” and have specific notes on their travel orders authorizing them to fly with a commercial carrier.

In the absence of these items, airmen and guardians will be reimbursed only up to the amount it would have taken to send their pet through Patriot Express.

Costs for shipping pets on the government-contracted Patriot Express are based on a sliding scale according to the animal’s weight. Commercial options tend to be more expensive, and costs can vary greatly.

Service members who fly their pet on a commercial carrier must also include all the paperwork they used to get the non-availability letter when they submit their travel claim after moving to a new station.

Compensation for the expenses of taking pets along for a PCS was granted in last year’s National Defense Authorization Act. The policy covers one household pet, either a cat or a dog.

Although the law authorized up to $4,000 per pet for transportation to and from overseas, the Defense Department set the maximum at $2,000.

In announcing the new reimbursement policy last year, the Pentagon did not say why it had set the limit at half the allowable amount.