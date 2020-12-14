Air Force chief of staff, wife visit Wright-Patterson AFB

Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, greets Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. upon Brown’s arrival to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Dec. 3. The visit was to discuss AFMC’s strategic posture and priority efforts. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Sharene Brown, spouse of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., poses for a group photo with some of the key spouses at Wright-Paterson Air Force Base during a visit Dec. 3. Brown also met with various representatives such as base education, chaplain’s office, mental health and child development centers during her visit. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, briefs Sharene Brown, spouse of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., at Wright-Paterson Air Force Base, Dec. 3. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
