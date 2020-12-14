X

Air Force chief of staff, wife visit Wright-Patterson AFB

Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, greets Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. upon Brown’s arrival to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Dec. 3. The visit was to discuss AFMC’s strategic posture and priority efforts. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, greets Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. upon Brown’s arrival to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Dec. 3. The visit was to discuss AFMC’s strategic posture and priority efforts. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Local News | 1 hour ago
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, greets Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. upon Brown’s arrival to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Dec. 3. The visit was to discuss AFMC’s strategic posture and priority efforts. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Sharene Brown, spouse of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., poses for a group photo with some of the key spouses at Wright-Paterson Air Force Base during a visit Dec. 3. Brown also met with various representatives such as base education, chaplain’s office, mental health and child development centers during her visit. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, briefs Sharene Brown, spouse of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., at Wright-Paterson Air Force Base, Dec. 3. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

3:48

U.S. Air Force (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.