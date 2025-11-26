How federal actions are impacting southwest Ohio: Air Force funding, Fuyao and the cost of Thanksgiving

The local VA center continues to employ about 2,300 employees at its 450-acre campus on West Third Street and about 3,000 employees total at various area locations.

“Overall, we have our typical turnover, just like any other organization,” Brian Hays said in an interview. “We have about a 5% turnover rate here in Dayton. We have filled every position that has turned over, and we continue to fill positions today.”

The Dayton center has about 200 employment vacancies, he added. “We work with HR (human resources personnel) to recruit for those vacancies, and we continue filling our positions.”

At one point this summer, national VA leaders envisioned cutting more than 80,000 employees through nationwide layoffs before walking back those plans.

Other federal updates:

• Food costs, economy: U.S. consumers are much less confident in the economy in November in the aftermath of the government shutdown, weak hiring and stubborn inflation, per recent consumer confidence data. While economists forecast healthy growth for the July-September quarter, many expect a much weaker showing in the final three months of the year, largely because of the federal shutdown. Ahead of the holidays, too, some retailers were lowering the cost of holiday staples — such as turkeys and pumpkin pie mix — to soften the potential blow to Thanksgiving meal budgets. But overall, other holiday meal items (potatoes, cranberry sauce, green beans, biscuits and more) have seen upticks in price. • Epstein files: The Justice Department renewed its request to unseal grand jury transcripts from Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking cases, arguing they should be made public under a new law requiring the government to open its files on the late financier and his longtime confidante. The Justice Department is required to release Epstein-related files in a searchable and downloadable format by Dec. 19.

