Air Force looks seeks research partnership with historically black college

Air Force “leaders recognize the talent pool within HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities) and found there are currently zero R1 HBCUs,” a recent Air Force announcement said.

One Air Force goal is to boost the research capacity of historically black colleges and universities and help them transition to an R1.

An R2 rating is “high research activity” while an R1 rating is “very high research activity.”

“The [Department of the Air Force] has never historically had a UARC,” said Marcus J. Smith, Air Force Research Laboratory’s diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility officer. “Additionally, there’s never been a UARC with a HBCU. We owe it to ourselves to continue to expand our aperture and look at opportunities to diversify the workforce, partnerships and the collaborative opportunities that we are going out and establishing.”