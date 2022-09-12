Air Force looks seeks research partnership with historically black college

The Air Force is looking for an historically black college or university to lead its first “university affiliated research center” or “UARC” focused on tactical autonomy.
A broad agency announcement seeking proposals from colleges can be found at https://sam.gov/opp/196cd0a83211492baaff02b304490e98/view, with proposals due by 8 a.m. EST Nov. 7, the Air Force said.
Proposal questions are due by Sept. 21, and must be submitted to Lexcie Potter, contracting officer, at lexcie.potter@us.af.mil, and Denise Johnson, contract specialist, at denise.johnson.19@us.af.mil.
The research center will be focused on tactical autonomy. It will be the 15th university affiliated research center created within the Department of Defense.
Air Force “leaders recognize the talent pool within HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities) and found there are currently zero R1 HBCUs,” a recent Air Force announcement said.
One Air Force goal is to boost the research capacity of historically black colleges and universities and help them transition to an R1.
An R2 rating is “high research activity” while an R1 rating is “very high research activity.”
“The [Department of the Air Force] has never historically had a UARC,” said Marcus J. Smith, Air Force Research Laboratory’s diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility officer. “Additionally, there’s never been a UARC with a HBCU. We owe it to ourselves to continue to expand our aperture and look at opportunities to diversify the workforce, partnerships and the collaborative opportunities that we are going out and establishing.”
