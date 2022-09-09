Air Force Museum to host 75th anniversary events

“The museum’s USSF exhibit was designed with a forward-looking space aesthetic that carries the heart of the Space Force story which will grow as the force expands,” museum Exhibits Division Chief Will Haas said.

The anniversary open aircraft schedule is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days:

Sept 17:

AC-130 (Building 3 - theme aircraft for the Marathon)

CV-22 Osprey (Building 3)

Sept 18:

A-10 (Building 3)

F-16 Thunderbird (Building 3)

F-15 (Building 3)

CV-22 Osprey (Building 3)

C-17 (Air Park - weather permitting)

KC-135 (Air Park - weather permitting)

Check the museum’s event website for celebration updates and changes:

And on Sept. 17, the museum will open a temporary interactive exhibit in the fourth building titled “Above and Beyond,” which will allow visitors to experience the scientific concepts behind flight.

Visitors will have an opportunity to design and test-fly their own supersonic jet; pilot a drone into the eye of a hurricane to measure nature’s fury; experience flight as a bird or a futuristic wing-flapping aircraft; or take an elevator ride to the edge of space.

A complete schedule of events and exhibits is available at https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Events/75th-anniversary/.