Air Force Marathon early registration price extends till Monday

Runners, on your marks: A special early registration price extends until tomorrow for the Air Force Marathon.
Race registration opens with the chance to save up to $20 through Jan. 3, or Monday, the event said in a release.
Active-duty, reservists, veterans, Guard members, retirees and ROTC cadets can receive an additional discount up to $10 off their registration.
Runners have the option to compete in the marathon, half-marathon, 10K, 5K, three-person marathon relay, Tailwind Trot 1K Kids Run, Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series and virtual races.
The Air Force Marathon is scheduled for Sept. 17, 2022. The weekend also includes a two-day Health & Fitness Expo at the Wright State University’s Ervin J. Nutter Center Sept. 15, and Sept. 16, and a Breakfast of Champions and Gourmet Pasta Dinner Sept. 16.
For more information and to register for the race, visit https://register.usafmarathon.com/.
