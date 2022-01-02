Hamburger icon
Air Force Marathon early registration price extends till Monday

Medals for the 2019 Air Force Marathon hang on display at the race's finish line at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Sept. 21, 2019. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Credit: 88th Air Base Wing Public Affair

By Thomas Gnau
58 minutes ago

Runners, on your marks: A special early registration price extends until tomorrow for the Air Force Marathon.

Race registration opens with the chance to save up to $20 through Jan. 3, or Monday, the event said in a release.

Active-duty, reservists, veterans, Guard members, retirees and ROTC cadets can receive an additional discount up to $10 off their registration.

Runners have the option to compete in the marathon, half-marathon, 10K, 5K, three-person marathon relay, Tailwind Trot 1K Kids Run, Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series and virtual races.

The Air Force Marathon is scheduled for Sept. 17, 2022. The weekend also includes a two-day Health & Fitness Expo at the Wright State University’s Ervin J. Nutter Center Sept. 15, and Sept. 16, and a Breakfast of Champions and Gourmet Pasta Dinner Sept. 16.

For more information and to register for the race, visit https://register.usafmarathon.com/.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

