dayton-daily-news logo
X

Air Force Marathon is a ‘full go,’ base commander says

Air Force Marathon finishers. NICK DUDUKOVICH / CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Air Force Marathon finishers. NICK DUDUKOVICH / CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By
21 minutes ago
‘We’re not in a public health emergency,’ base commander says in video

Col Christopher Meeker, installation commander at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and commander of the 88th Air Base Wing, said the base is taking seriously local rising COVID counts — but not at the expense of outdoor gatherings.

In a video posted Thursday on social media, Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales and Meeker said outdoor events may continue and indoor gatherings of up to 250 people are permitted.

ExploreFederal judge grants preliminary injunction in Air Force vaccine case

And the Air Force Marathon will be conducted normally, the commander also said. “It’s going to be a world-class event, bigger and better than it’s ever been,” Meeker said.

He encouraged viewers to register to run and volunteer for the marathon.

“The senior leaders all the way up to Air Force headquarters understand that we are in a different place than we were a year ago,” Meeker said.

Wright-Patterson moved to Health Protection Condition (HPCON) level Bravo from the less stringent Alpha July 3 in response to rising cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in area counties. On July 19, it required workers on base to wear masks.

But the base is not in a public health emergency, Meeker said.

“All the things we’ve put in place are due to local indicators in compliance with Air Force policy to preserve our mission readiness,” he said.

The marathon and associated events are scheduled for Sept. 17. To register and for more information, go to https://www.usafmarathon.com,

In Other News
1
July business news in Dayton: 2 openings, 2 moves, 5 project updates
2
Best of Dayton starts soon! How to get involved in this year’s contest
3
Dayton’s history in flight: Inventions and milestones go well beyond...
4
Community Gems: Man who takes care of veteran burial sites says ‘I’ve...
5
Warren County tourism economy hit new record for 2021

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top