Air Force Marathon is a ‘full go,’ base commander says

Wright-Patterson moved to Health Protection Condition (HPCON) level Bravo from the less stringent Alpha July 3 in response to rising cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in area counties. On July 19, it required workers on base to wear masks.

But the base is not in a public health emergency, Meeker said.

“All the things we’ve put in place are due to local indicators in compliance with Air Force policy to preserve our mission readiness,” he said.

The marathon and associated events are scheduled for Sept. 17. To register and for more information, go to https://www.usafmarathon.com,