Federal judge grants class-wide preliminary injunction in Air Force vaccine case

Defendants, including the Air Force and Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, are “enjoined and restrained from taking any adverse action against any class member on the basis of this lawsuit or his request for religious accommodation from the COVID19 vaccine,” McFarland wrote.

“The temporary exemptions from taking the COVID-19 vaccine currently in place for all class members shall remain in place during the resolution of this litigation,” the judge added.

A spokeswoman for the Department of the Air Force has said the department will comply with court orders.

Air Force leaders have argued that vaccinations are an important component of fitness and military readiness. I