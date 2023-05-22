Air Force Museum celebrates 100 years, random text leads to local couple’s love and other weekend stories you might have missed

The museum celebrates its 100th anniversary with a special exhibit that opened Sunday.

The exhibit offers a detailed look at the museum’s history, complete with rare photos and the citation of little-known facts.

Random text leads to local couple’s love

There are as many different types of love stories as the people who live them. But the story of Isaiah and Brenda Stearns is not only unique but is also one of a chance meeting and dreams coming true.

The couple’s story and the growth of their family eventually gained national attention through Brenda’s social media pages. She has 2.5 million followers on her Facebook page and 120,000 followers on her Instagram page.

The chance meeting with Brenda and Isaiah came in 2009. Brenda decided to text an uplifting Bible verse to new friends she met through her sister, Roxy. Born and raised into a Christian family in Mexico, Brenda’s faith has always been the center of her life.

Carlisle to appoint Christopher J. Lohr as new city manager

Carlisle City Council will be voting at its Tuesday meeting to approve Christopher J. Lohr as the next city manager.

City officials announced the selection late Friday after Lohr emerged as the preferred candidate following a national search for a professional city manager by Management Advisory Group LLC of Westerville. Council is expected to approve a resolution appointing Lohr and to administer the oath of office to him at Tuesday’s meeting.

Winkler said there were 16 applicants for the position through its search firm Management Advisory Group and that council interviewed five of those candidates. After the two finalists were selected, Winkler said the city department heads interviewed the candidates and provided feedback on the candidates to council.

DAYTON EATS: Summer festivals near and far offer a bounty of food flavors, experiences

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The ground underneath us is springing back to life.

It’s bright, juicy and luscious everywhere I turn and I am here for all of it.

Each year I try and ready my dining dance card so I can maximize my experiences. A big part of that is planning ahead for festivals.

The outdoor festival game in Ohio is strong. In Dayton we are particularly lucky to be in such close proximity to large cities with Columbus and Cincinnati, which are both relatively short drives away. Each year I look to see not only what’s happening in Dayton when it comes to outdoor festivals, where often the food can be immensely satisfying, but also out of town to see what rises to the occasion. As I was doing my yearly planning for events that I hope to attend, I realized that after more than a decade of writing this food column I’ve only shared my local list with readers.

Local businesswoman creates ‘GROWmunity’ to foster like-minded entrepreneurs

Local entrepreneur Maygan Ward founded “The GROWmunity” to foster other entrepreneurs in the area.

Ward founded ‘The GROWmunity, a growth-inspired community for entrepreneurs in Greater Cincinnati. She has plans to expand in Dayton, Columbus, and Cleveland, and that extension will include events for couples and men.

“Currently, I’m working with local venues to get some summer dates for Cincinnati. I also have an event planned for 3-6 p.m. June 17 in Troy. What people can do now is follow ‘The GROWmunity on Facebook and Instagram. In early May, I will have more announcements on events that are coming up in Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus,” Ward said.

