Air Force Museum Foundation chief to retire at month’s end

“His work not only allowed us to open a fourth building featuring our Space, Research and Development, Presidential and Global Reach galleries, but also enabled the (foundation) to pursue a variety of new initiatives,” said David Tillotson III, museum director.

The foundation’s goal is to find a successor with the “vision to continue making the museum a place that inspires and amazes,” the foundation said. Inquiries may be made at hiring@afmuseum.com or here at the job opportunities page.

With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts on more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space, drawing about a million visitors from around the world each year.