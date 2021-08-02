Air Force Museum marks 50th anniversary of Apollo 15 mission

He added: “It’s actually pretty fun to drive.”

The three actual rovers remain on the surface of the moon, Brown noted.

Apollo 15 was the first “J” mission to the moon, missions meant to be extended scientific endeavors, he said.

“They’re going to take the rover for the first time, they’re going to drive on the moon, and they’re going to cover a much larger area,” he said.

The overall exhibit includes the Apollo 15 command module Endeavor, complete with atmospheric re-entry burn-streak marks. The module is on loan from the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.

David Thomas, a special events coordinator for the Air Force Museum, said the overall space celebration includes more than the stationary exhibits, which can be found in the museum’s building four.

On Saturday, the museum will host a “rocket day,” in which visitors can build rockets and launch them outside on the museum’s front lawn.

“We have 750 rockets for visitors to build and launch,” he said.

While masks and face coverings are once again required while inside the museum, they are not required while outside. (Thomas said the new masking requirement has not affected attendance at the museum.)

Visitors will also be able to inspect the cockpit of the rocket-powered, hypersonic X-15 research plane, similar to the one flown by former Apollo astronaut (and Ohio native) Neil Armstrong when he was a test pilot. Visitors can also enter the C-119 “satellite catcher” aircraft, Thomas said, and volunteers will be on hand to discuss other planes and missiles.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, the museum will also host the “Solar System 5-K run” on historic Wright Field, featuring a proportional representation of the solar system.

For more information about the space celebration, visit the museum website at https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Space-Celebration/