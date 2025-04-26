Air Force selects sites for upgraded North American air defense radar

Ontario, Burns and Christmas Valley in Oregon, McDermitt in Nevada and Mountain Home in Idaho were listed in the Federal Register as cities and towns near potential sites.

“Once constructed, the [radar systems] would provide persistent, long-range early detection capabilities of airborne threats approaching North America,” the Air Force said.

The service website for the project said new systems are needed because current line-of-site radar systems are distorted by the curvature of the Earth.

“The proposed action is needed because U.S. adversaries continue to develop and deploy highly advanced weapons systems capable of disrupting or defeating our military and civilian targets in North America,” the Air Force said. “Without [these radar systems], airborne threats could approach North America without early detection, resulting in reduced decision time for military and national leaders to deter, deescalate or defeat threats, placing North American homeland security at risk.”

Service officials at the Pentagon could not be reached Tuesday for comment.

The sites will be controlled out of Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho.

The announcement is an indication that the Pentagon is moving ahead with initial steps on the system, which was originally planned as a joint project between the U.S. and Canada. The two countries cooperate on the North American Aerospace Defense Command, which monitors for air, space and maritime incursions on territory and waters of the two nations.

The U.S.-Canadian cooperation has come into question since President Donald Trump assumed office in January. Trump has made statements that Canada should be America’s 51st state, which was criticized as unrealistic and belligerent by the new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

On March 19, Carney flew to the Arctic territory of Nunavut to announce Canada would spend $6.5 billion to buy the Jindalee Over-the-Horizon Radar from Australia.

“It will enable Canada to detect and respond to both air and maritime threats over our Arctic both faster and from further away,” Carney said at a news conference. “It will most fundamentally keep all Canadians safe.”

The United States had also been in talks with the Australians to buy the system.

The Air Force would receive 4,987 acres from the Bureau of Land Management, if the proposal is approved. Another 2,622 acres would be acquired from the Oregon Military Department, which includes the Oregon National Guard.