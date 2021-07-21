Air Quality Alert issued for Thursday as smoke from wildfires rolls through area

The MVRPC and the RAPCA report that older adults, anyone with respiratory or cardiac disease and those with asthma should be cautious and reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Anyone with asthma should follow their asthma action plan and keep quick relief medicine handy. The general public is not at risk, but the MVRPC and RAPCA advise that anyone working outside should take breaks and do fewer strenuous activities.

If you or someone you know is experiencing coughing, heart palpitations, shortness of breath or unusual fatigue, contact a healthcare provider.