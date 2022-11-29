Aircrafts to seek shelter from severe weather at Wright-Patt AFB

T-1 aircrafts, which are “medium range, twin engine jet trainer used in advanced phase of specialized undergraduate pilot training for students selected to fly airlift or tanker aircraft,” could arrive as early as today in the Miami Valley, according to a press release from WPAFB.

Explore Dayton football coach Chamberlin retires after 48 years with program

If evacuated to WPAFB, people may also see T-1s in the skies tomorrow for pilot mission and readiness training requirements, the base said.