dayton-daily-news logo
X

Aircrafts to seek shelter from severe weather at Wright-Patt AFB

Local News
By , Staff Writer
40 minutes ago

Aircrafts from the the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi may be arriving at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as early as today to seek shelter from severe weather impacting the southern states.

T-1 aircrafts, which are “medium range, twin engine jet trainer used in advanced phase of specialized undergraduate pilot training for students selected to fly airlift or tanker aircraft,” could arrive as early as today in the Miami Valley, according to a press release from WPAFB.

ExploreDayton football coach Chamberlin retires after 48 years with program

If evacuated to WPAFB, people may also see T-1s in the skies tomorrow for pilot mission and readiness training requirements, the base said.

Arrival and departure of the aircrafts may vary due to direction and movement of the inclement weather.

In Other News
1
Child vaccines: 6 key takeaways from our investigation into resistance
2
Dayton history: How ‘Baby Boy Strayhorn’ became a jazz legend from...
3
3 taken to hospital following crash on ramp to I-75 South in Miamisburg
4
Secretary of Defense warns Congress that continuing resolutions cost...
5
Montgomery County applies for $50 million jail grant for upgrades or...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top